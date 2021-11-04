Republicans begin work on transition in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With the election behind them, Republicans are beginning work on the transition in Richmond.

Despite a pointed campaign and more political battles ahead, Thursday brought a moment of bipartisanship outside the Executive Mansion.

“To be welcomed with such grace into this home is incredibly humbling for Suzanne and me,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, as he stood with his wife, and with Ralph and Pam Northam outside the Executive Mansion in Capitol Square.

Youngkin told reporters he was grateful for the warm welcome.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do. Day one is going to come fast. And on Day One we’re going to need to go to work. And I just so appreciate your willingness to be so helpful as we head towards this next stage in Virginia’s future,” Youngkin told Governor Northam.

Jason Miyares is preparing for the next stage in Virginia’s future.

The Attorney General-elect said he received a gracious call from Attorney General Mark Herring Wednesday afternoon.

In an interview with WDBJ7, Miyares said he would be shifting the focus of the office.

“I want to thank Attorney General Herring for his service to Virginia. Public service isn’t easy,” Miyares said, “but Attorney General Herring kind of bragged he had turned the office into a progressive powerhouse, left-wing powerhouse, his words not mine. I want to shift it back to a law enforcement focus.”

Miyares said that shift will start with a closer look at the Virginia Parole Board. Not surprising since that was a major talking point of his campaign.

Glenn Youngkin told reporters he will be open and accessible. “We’ll have a lot to talk about,” Youngkin said, “because we’ll be moving forward with a real pace.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.