Rockbridge County native makes social media magic for Atlanta Braves

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I just feel pure happiness and joy.”

Those were the words of Ricky Mast one day after the Atlanta Braves clinched the World Series title. Mast works for the Braves, where he handles the team’s social media, including Twitter, Instagram and Tik Toc, along with co-hosting the team podcast “Behind the Braves.”

Working with the team has been especially rewarding these past few months.

“If you’re a die-hard fan I think you’re living and dying with every pitch in October, in the post season. It’s that magnified by 100 if you’re working with the team [and] working with social media,” Mast said.

“You want it so bad and you want to be able to hit “send” on the win Tweet,” Mast said. “Man, it is gratifying.”

“When that final out happened. Worth every single minute,” Mast said, describing the moment the team won the World Series Tuesday night against the Houston Astros.

Mast is the son of NASCAR driver Rick Mast. He grew up in Rockbridge County. “Rockbridge County born and raised. That’s always going to be home. Virginia is always going to be home,” Mast said.

He watched the Braves in the ‘90s when they were one of the few teams regularly on TV. Then, like many people. he got into social media.

“And we kind of cultivated this community, Braves fam, as it became known.” Mast said. “Through that and through an opportunity I had with Major League Baseball, I starting making some professional connections with the Braves.”

The Braves offered Mast a job in 2015 working with social media and his role has evolved since then to include much more than social media, according to Mast.

Mast met his fiancée in Atlanta. He takes home a World Series ring he said he hopes to one day pass along to his children.

“This whole ride I’ve been on.” Mast said. “These past six years have been incredibly special.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.