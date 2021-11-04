Advertisement

Small Business Spotlight: Finds on Franklin in Christiansburg

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s officially the holiday season! And before you stop by the big box stores looking for the perfect Christmas decorations, try shopping local first. Finds on Franklin in Christiansburg offers unique, one-of-a-kind antiques for holiday collectors and enthusiasts. The store is full from floor to ceiling with Christmas memorabilia from holidays past.

Owner, Marty Matunas opened the store in March 2021. During the non-holiday months, you’ll be able to find all sorts of antiques and collectibles.

She stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk about what her store has to offer that you won’t be able to get anywhere else!

Finds on Franklin is open Thurs.-Fri. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sun. 12–5 p.m.

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

