A stray shower early followed by a few sunny breaks late

Temperatures drop to the low 30s at night for the remainder of the week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
  • A few mountain snow flurries and Southside sprinkles early this morning
  • Below average temperatures through the weekend
  • Freeze Warnings/Frost Advisories for some areas Thursday night

THURSDAY

Clouds will linger Thursday morning with a few sprinkles and even some higher elevation wet snow showers. We should start to see a slow increase in sunshine as we head through the day. Afternoon highs will be 10-15° below average, only reaching the mid/upper 40s in most areas.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

We’ll put the clouds behind us by late Thursday evening allowing overnight temperatures to drop to around freezing once again. A gradual warming trend is expected into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday, and nearing the upper 60s by Sunday. We’ll be watching a coastal low develop off the southeastern coastline, but as of right now it looks like it will stay well to our east only pushing in a few high wispy clouds.

It looks like it will be the coldest football game so far this season.
It looks like it will be the coldest football game so far this season.(WDBJ Weather)

A pattern flip brings even warmer weather next week with highs in the low 60s starting early in the week.

