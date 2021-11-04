A stray shower early followed by a few sunny breaks late

A few mountain snow flurries and Southside sprinkles early this morning

Below average temperatures through the weekend

Freeze Warnings/Frost Advisories for some areas Thursday night

THURSDAY

Clouds will linger Thursday morning with a few sprinkles and even some higher elevation wet snow showers. We should start to see a slow increase in sunshine as we head through the day. Afternoon highs will be 10-15° below average, only reaching the mid/upper 40s in most areas.

Tire pressure light come on during these cold mornings? It may not be a nail. It's probably the cold air that's causing the drop in tire pressure. Here's why. pic.twitter.com/KSvHJb3aMw — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) November 4, 2021

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

We’ll put the clouds behind us by late Thursday evening allowing overnight temperatures to drop to around freezing once again. A gradual warming trend is expected into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday, and nearing the upper 60s by Sunday. We’ll be watching a coastal low develop off the southeastern coastline, but as of right now it looks like it will stay well to our east only pushing in a few high wispy clouds.

It looks like it will be the coldest football game so far this season. (WDBJ Weather)

A pattern flip brings even warmer weather next week with highs in the low 60s starting early in the week.