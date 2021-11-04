Teen killed in Henry County crash

Video courtesy BTW21.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenager was killed and two others taken to hospitals after a crash Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened at 8:24 a.m. in the 5100 block of Soapstone Road in Henry County’s Ridgeway area.

No names have been released; nor has information about the conditions of the two hospitalized teens.

This is a developing story.

