Teen killed in Henry County crash
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Video courtesy BTW21.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenager was killed and two others taken to hospitals after a crash Thursday morning.
Virginia State Police say the crash happened at 8:24 a.m. in the 5100 block of Soapstone Road in Henry County’s Ridgeway area.
No names have been released; nor has information about the conditions of the two hospitalized teens.
This is a developing story.
