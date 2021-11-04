Advertisement

Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide, officials said. (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY)
By Anne Hughes and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/KYOU/Gray News) - Two students are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a teacher in Iowa.

Officials located the remains of Nohema Graber, 66, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing Wednesday.

KCRG reported Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with homicide in the first degree and conspiracy to commit homicide in the first degree, both felonies.

Both are students at Fairfield High School where Graber was a teacher.

Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KCRG/KYOU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEE RESULTS: Election Day 2021 headed for the books
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop
Winsome Sears wins race for lieutenant governor of Virginia.
Republican Winsome Sears makes history as first woman lieutenant governor in Virginia
Delegate Chris Hurst speaks to supporters late Tuesday night.
VA Del. Chris Hurst breaks silence on campaign sign incident
Republicans claim House majority in Virginia after Tuesday election

Latest News

Key points of new Biden COVID-19 vaccination rule for private businesses.
New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam visited Buchanan County to survey flood damage and thank those who...
United Way increasing fundraising after FEMA denies Hurley assistance
Igor Danchenko is the third person to face charges in special counsel John Durham’s probe into...
Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier charged with lying
Book and Author Event
7@four: Health Focus/Speech and Hearing Center Book & Author Event