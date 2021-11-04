Virginia Tech starts 21-member work group to address sexual violence on campus

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech students have been calling on university leaders to address rising sexual violence on campus this year, including hundreds gathering at Burruss Hall five weeks ago to protest.

Thursday morning, President Tim Sands announced a 21-member work group to examine the culture and climate of sexual violence on campus.

“We stand with them. We understand what they have gone through and we want to make the world better and this is what today’s announcement is. It’s a step, an additional step, part of an ongoing process to get to that ideal,” said university spokesperson Mark Owczarski.

Owczarski said the work group is a result of years of work on this issue. He also said there have been more instances of sexual violence this year and it’s unacceptable.

“We agree with the students that we need to do all that we can to change our culture.”

Sophomore Mary Weeks, who is the Treasurer for the United Feminist Movement at Tech, said the university still needs to do more.

“We’re grateful for everything that they are trying to do, but we just feel like it’s not enough.”

Weeks said they also were not consulted before the group was announced, despite sending an open letter weeks ago asking that a task force be made. They also don’t feel represented, because there are only a few undergraduate students out of the 21-member group that President Sands put together.

“We’re the ones getting affected, the undergraduate students. That’s why we feel like we really need representation.”

Weeks said they will continue to push for change, and will be drafting a letter to send to the Board of Visitors, which will meet this weekend.

