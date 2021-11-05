Advertisement

18-year-old dies following October crash in Botetourt County

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say an 18-year-old man has died following a crash in Botetourt County.

Troopers report the single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday, October 23 around 12:14 a.m. on International Parkway, not far from Route 220.

A 2011 BMW M550 driven by Anthony Blake Chandler Tolley, 18, of Roanoke was heading west at a high rate of speed. Police say the car veered left and into the median before hitting several trees.

Tolley was wearing his seatbelt. He was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died on November 3 from injuries received in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County; high school student Nick Pruitt was killed
Teen killed in Henry County crash; three more hospitalized
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden says Virginia race wasn’t blowback against him, incorrectly discusses state’s electoral history
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Winsome Sears wins race for lieutenant governor of Virginia.
Republican Winsome Sears makes history as first woman lieutenant governor in Virginia

Latest News

One person killed in head-on crash Friday in Henry County
Virginia State Police say the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and into the median...
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Bedford County crash
Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County
State Police: Speed a factor in Henry County crash that killed teen
Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County; high school student Nick Pruitt was killed
Teen killed in Henry County crash; three more hospitalized