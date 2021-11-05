18-year-old dies following October crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say an 18-year-old man has died following a crash in Botetourt County.

Troopers report the single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday, October 23 around 12:14 a.m. on International Parkway, not far from Route 220.

A 2011 BMW M550 driven by Anthony Blake Chandler Tolley, 18, of Roanoke was heading west at a high rate of speed. Police say the car veered left and into the median before hitting several trees.

Tolley was wearing his seatbelt. He was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died on November 3 from injuries received in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.