A coastal storm will bring us more clouds this weekend

Our cold nights continue
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
  • Below average temperatures through the weekend
  • Freeze Warnings issued as growing season ends
  • Warming temperatures next week

FRIDAY

We’ll put the clouds behind us this morning as we start off with lots of sunshine. Clouds will begin to move back into the region later this afternoon. Highs today warm into the low to mid 50s. A gradual warming trend is expected into the weekend. Bundle up if you’re headed out to any high school football games tonight. Kick-off temperatures will start in the mid 40s and by the end of the games should drop into the 30s.

It looks like it will be the coldest football game so far this season.
SATURDAY - SUNDAY

We’re watching a coastal low developing near Florida which is expected to track northward along the east coast Saturday into Sunday. More recent model trends are suggesting this low may end up sliding slightly closer to our eastern counties late Saturday. This will bring more clouds into the region this weekend and may bring some lighter rain (less than .10″) to areas such as Danville along with the surrounding counties. We’ll continue to watch for any new data.

A coastal low will bring our area more clouds this weekend.
WARMING NEXT WEEK

A pattern flip brings even warmer weather next week with the colder air lifting northward and warmer air taking over once again. Afternoon highs most of the week reach into the 60s and lower 70s starting Monday and lasting through the end of the week before a more substantial storm brings cooler, wetter weather back into the area.

We'll see warmer weather head our way next week as highs approach 70 by Monday & Tuesday.
