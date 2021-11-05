Cookin’ in the Mornin’: National Nacho Day the Chef Loren Hunter way

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Nov. 6 is National Nacho Day! Whether you like to simply dip chips in cheese or go all out with all the toppings you can find, there’s no wrong way to do nachos.

Chef Loren Hunter from Radford showed WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko how to make fried nacho burritos for this month’s Cookin’ in the Mornin’. The same ingredients can also be used to top tortilla chips for traditional nachos.

Fried Nacho Burritos

Ingredients:

Canned Black Beans (rinse and drained)

Canned Corn (rinse and drained)

1/4 of a Red Onion

Cilantro

1 Lime

Salt

Protein (cooked chicken, brisket, steak, pork - whatever you want!)

Mexican Cheese

Large Tortillas

Egg

Chipotle Mayo (or anything to dip)

Avocado (optional)

Directions:

Mix black beans, corn, onion, cilantro and lime zest. Add the juice of half a lime and a pinch of salt to the salsa. Scoop part of the salsa (not too much) onto the center of the tortilla. Add cheese and meat. Brush a little bit of the egg on the inside rim of half the tortilla. Roll the tortilla into a burrito, tucking the ends inside, sealing with the egg wash. Sear burritos on a flat pan over stove until you see that GBD (Golden Brown Deliciousness). Toss burritos into a fryer at 350° for about 10-15 minutes until hot and crispy. (Broiler works too but watch closely to keep them from burning!) Let cool before serving; serve with favorite salsa or chipotle mayo. Use leftover ingredients to top tortilla chips; broil for a few minutes, watching carefully to keep it from burning; add avocados, salsa, sour cream or anything else you want to the baked nachos; enjoy!

