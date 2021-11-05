COVID in Virginia: Day-to-day new-case increase drops

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 933,542 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, November 5, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,369 from Thursday’s reported 932,173, a smaller increase than the 1,494 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 11,689,020 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 70.4% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 63.1% fully vaccinated. 83.5% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 75.1% are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

10,037,524 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 5.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 5.4% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 14,125 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 14,089 reported Thursday.

923 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 947 reported Wednesday. 72,087 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

For the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health and Salem VA facilities) as of Friday,165 COVID patients are hospitalized, down 30 from last week, with 53 in intensive care, down from 65.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.