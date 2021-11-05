Advertisement

Delays expected Saturday as VMI cadets conduct eight-mile march

The march is from Post to the Chessie Trail.
(WDBJ7 Photo)
By WDBJ7
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County is alerting the community to expect delays Saturday from 8:00 a.m. through 12 p.m. as VMI cadets will be participating in an eight-mile march.

The march is from Post to the Chessie Trail.

Cadets will be crossing roadways and drivers can expect added traffic on the Chessie Trail.

Allow for extra time arriving to destinations.

