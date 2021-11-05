Delays expected Saturday as VMI cadets conduct eight-mile march

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County is alerting the community to expect delays Saturday from 8:00 a.m. through 12 p.m. as VMI cadets will be participating in an eight-mile march.

The march is from Post to the Chessie Trail.

Cadets will be crossing roadways and drivers can expect added traffic on the Chessie Trail.

Allow for extra time arriving to destinations.

