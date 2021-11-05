Fall wildfire season underway in Roanoke Valley

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning in mid-October and continuing through the end of Novembers, the possibility for wildfires in our region increases.

Fire officials say this is because of a number of factors including drier, more windy weather conditions. These elements make it easier for a fire to start and spread. Whether it’s a farmer working with how equipment in a dry field or a hunter working in the woods, officials ask that people stay mindful and cautious during this time of the year.

“What we encourage folks to do is just be careful. If you’re going to have a camp fire or if you’re shooting a muzzle loader and it’s really dry, just be cognizant of any sparks that come out or making sure that your campfire is put out,” recommends Bill Sweeney, an area forester with Franklin County.

Sweeney also encourages people to report signs of a brush or wild fire to their fire authority.

