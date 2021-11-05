Health officials say there is more than enough pediatric COVID vaccine doses headed to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Children as young as five can now receive a pediatric COVID vaccine.

“There really should be no concerns about supply,” says Dr. Danny Avula, the vaccine liaison for the Virginia Department of Health and director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health departments.

“For the Roanoke region, over 10,000 doses for 5- to 11-year-olds will come,” he says. “We’ve tried to listen to parents and understand where they’ll feel best about getting their child vaccinated, and where do we expect that we’re going to see a lot of demand for 5 to 11-year-olds. For this initial week when we decided how we parse out these 377,000 vaccines that are coming to Virginia, we took both of those into consideration and that’s how the distribution was established”

Distribution to the region then breaks down to distribution to the facilitator.

“We really heard from parents over the last few months that the place where they most feel comfortable getting their child vaccinated is either their doctor’s offices or their pharmacy, so we’ve really prioritized distribution to those locations. About 50-60% of the vaccine will go to doctor’s offices, A little over a third of the vaccine will go to pharmacies in this first week.”

For those in the Roanoke area, Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is recommending that parents find vaccine locations for their children through the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

“If you’re a parent looking for a place, I would call your doctor’s office or your pharmacy to see if they’re offering the vaccine,” explains Dr. Avula. “The other pathway is through the health department or the large scale community vaccination centers.”

While health officials have seen some parents prefer a more individualized, clinical approach to getting their child vaccinated, Dr. Avula says pharmacists can provide critical information to parents getting their child vaccinated.

“Pharmacists have been an incredible part of this vaccination roll out. In fact, they have done the bulk of the rollout across the state and are really well equipped to talk about data, answer questions, and help reassure parents about why they should get their kids vaccinated.”

Dr. Avula also said that it is safe for children to receive the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time. He added that parents may also get their COVID shot or booster at the same time as their child.

“As has been the case since mid-December when all of this started, it’s a very dynamic process. We’ll follow the data, we’ll follow the data, we’ll follow the demand, and we can pivot pretty quickly to get vaccines to the right places.”

Nationally, about one third of parents are ready to get their young children vaccinated.

