Advertisement

Health officials say there is more than enough pediatric COVID vaccine doses headed to Roanoke

COVID vaccines sent to Roanoke
COVID vaccines sent to Roanoke(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Children as young as five can now receive a pediatric COVID vaccine.

“There really should be no concerns about supply,” says Dr. Danny Avula, the vaccine liaison for the Virginia Department of Health and director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health departments.

“For the Roanoke region, over 10,000 doses for 5- to 11-year-olds will come,” he says. “We’ve tried to listen to parents and understand where they’ll feel best about getting their child vaccinated, and where do we expect that we’re going to see a lot of demand for 5 to 11-year-olds. For this initial week when we decided how we parse out these 377,000 vaccines that are coming to Virginia, we took both of those into consideration and that’s how the distribution was established”

Distribution to the region then breaks down to distribution to the facilitator.

“We really heard from parents over the last few months that the place where they most feel comfortable getting their child vaccinated is either their doctor’s offices or their pharmacy, so we’ve really prioritized distribution to those locations. About 50-60% of the vaccine will go to doctor’s offices, A little over a third of the vaccine will go to pharmacies in this first week.”

For those in the Roanoke area, Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is recommending that parents find vaccine locations for their children through the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

“If you’re a parent looking for a place, I would call your doctor’s office or your pharmacy to see if they’re offering the vaccine,” explains Dr. Avula. “The other pathway is through the health department or the large scale community vaccination centers.”

While health officials have seen some parents prefer a more individualized, clinical approach to getting their child vaccinated, Dr. Avula says pharmacists can provide critical information to parents getting their child vaccinated.

“Pharmacists have been an incredible part of this vaccination roll out. In fact, they have done the bulk of the rollout across the state and are really well equipped to talk about data, answer questions, and help reassure parents about why they should get their kids vaccinated.”

Dr. Avula also said that it is safe for children to receive the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time. He added that parents may also get their COVID shot or booster at the same time as their child.

“As has been the case since mid-December when all of this started, it’s a very dynamic process. We’ll follow the data, we’ll follow the data, we’ll follow the demand, and we can pivot pretty quickly to get vaccines to the right places.”

Nationally, about one third of parents are ready to get their young children vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County; high school student Nick Pruitt was killed
Teen killed in Henry County crash; three more hospitalized
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden says Virginia race wasn’t blowback against him, incorrectly discusses state’s electoral history
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Winsome Sears wins race for lieutenant governor of Virginia.
Republican Winsome Sears makes history as first woman lieutenant governor in Virginia

Latest News

COVID in Virginia: Day-to-day new-case increase drops
LewisGale Medical Center to comply with federal vaccine mandate
Pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be available at Buena Vista school next week
FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New...
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%