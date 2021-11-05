Advertisement

Historical sign unveiled at Roanoke Fire Station 7

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A special ceremony was held Thursday afternoon honoring the history of Roanoke Fire Station 7 in Roanoke.

Fire Chief David Hoback was joined by historians and city leaders to unveil the new plaque commemorating the history of the station from its original 1922 construction to the new station that was completed in February 2021.

The sign also paid tribute to the importance of the station for the Ghent, Raleigh Court, and Wasena neighborhoods.

Historic materials and features from the original station, including bricks, wood trim, doors, and other historical artifacts were salvaged and incorporated into the new station, which also features the landmark Trojan Dog sculpture out front.

Attendees were invited inside the station for tours, and welcomed by firefighters with ice cream, also in remembrance of the station’s historical ties to the community.

