LewisGale Medical Center to comply with federal vaccine mandate

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with LewisGale Regional Health System say the hospital is planning to comply with the federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

According to Christopher Finley, spokesperson for the hospital, this is not a mandate implemented by LewisGale, but rather compliance with the federal requirements announced Thursday. Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under those government rules.

Here is the statement submitted by Finley:

“All four hospitals in the LewisGale Regional Health System are planning to comply with the federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements. We have plans in place based on processes, best practices and knowledge gained from our operations in states that have already mandated vaccination. Since COVID-19 vaccines became available earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as our infectious disease experts, have been strongly encouraging vaccination as a critical step to protect individuals from the virus and the majority of HCA Healthcare colleagues have already been fully vaccinated. We are working with our colleagues to assist those that have not yet received the vaccine.”

