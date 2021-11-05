Advertisement

VDH approves NICU facility for LewisGale Medical Center

LewisGale Medical Center and Senator David Suetterlein both issued responses to the news Friday.
LewisGale Medical Center in Salem
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - One local hospital will be receiving a major boost in care capabilities they can offer to newborns and their families.

LewisGale Medical Center and Senator David Suetterlein both issued responses to the news Friday that the Virginia Department of Health had approved the Certificate of Public Need application for a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Salem facility.

Hospital spokesperson Christopher Finley: “We are pleased to receive word that the Virginia Department of Health approved the Certificate of Public Need (COPN) application for a neonatal intensive care unit (“NICU”) at LewisGale Medical Center. We believe this is a needed service for the families and communities we serve. We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our Board, public, patients, physicians, legislators, and local and state government and excited for the families and communities we serve.”

Senator David Suetterlein (R - Roanoke County): “Mothers who delivered in Salem have been needlessly separated from their newborn babies needing intensive care unit services because Richmond wouldn’t grant a COPN to LewisGale. Today represents a great step in getting us closer to keeping mothers with their babies during such an important time.”

LewisGale CEO Lance Jones and Senator Suetterlein testified in support of the facility’s NICU COPN at an “informal fact finding conference” in Richmond with VDH representatives that VDH Commissioner Norm Oliver cited in the decision that was announced.

An estimated completion date was not released.

Learn more about the health system by visiting the Lewisgale Medical Center website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

