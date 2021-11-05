Advertisement

Lexington park gets new equipment

Several new pieces were installed.
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, kids got an extra treat a little after Halloween.

Brand new playground equipment was installed at Richardson Park in front of Lylburn Downing Middle School.

The new swings, slides, and other things were put in as part of the city’s standard maintenance and renovation operations.

”We on an as needed basis look at all of our parks, you know, primarily the large ones: Brubaker, Richardson Park, Jordan’s Point Park, but we have some smaller ones as well,” explained Jim Halasz, the City Manager. “And as needed we have a budget that we use to replace equipment, maintain, and repair, sometimes upgrade that playground or recreation equipment.”

The park is also a popular place for community events.

