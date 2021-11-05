Liberty University Board votes to have independent review of school’s Title IX policies, processes
The vote was unanimously in favor of the review.
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University Board of Trustees has unanimously voted “to have an independent and comprehensive review of its Title IX policies and processes, including recommendations for improvement with best practices consistent with Liberty’s mission.”
Story developing.
