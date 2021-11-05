Advertisement

Liberty University Board votes to have independent review of school’s Title IX policies, processes

The vote was unanimously in favor of the review.
By WDBJ7
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University Board of Trustees has unanimously voted “to have an independent and comprehensive review of its Title IX policies and processes, including recommendations for improvement with best practices consistent with Liberty’s mission.”

Story developing.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County; high school student Nick Pruitt was killed
Teen killed in Henry County crash; three more hospitalized
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden says Virginia race wasn’t blowback against him, incorrectly discusses state’s electoral history
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Winsome Sears wins race for lieutenant governor of Virginia.
Republican Winsome Sears makes history as first woman lieutenant governor in Virginia

Latest News

Three pets dead after Salem structure fire
VT emergency phones upgrades postponed
Students continue to advocate for sexual assault survivors and a third-party investigation...
Liberty University students continue push for reforms; no confirmation on third-party investigation
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Election officials say Youngkin’s underage son tried to vote twice