Man arrested following Roanoke Halloween weekend shooting

Police say they got a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of 8th Street NW around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Roanoke City Jail
By WDBJ7
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Adul-Aziz Yasin, 18 of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and larceny of a firearm from person after a shooting Saturday night.

Roanoke Police say Yasin was arrested without conflict on Tuesday.

Police did not find any victims or suspects at that location.

A short time later, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound at the intersection of 4th Street and Campbell Avenue SW.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

No details regarding the current status of the victim’s injuries were released.

