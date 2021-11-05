Mercer County Health Department vaccine administration shut down

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The state of West Virginia has put a hold on the Mercer County Health Department’s vaccine administration after it was discovered that the health department was administering incorrect doses of COVID-19 booster shots.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer, says that the department was giving out full doses for Moderna booster shots, when the correct amount for a booster is a half dose.

“It’s a temporary issue, where vaccines will be halted,” Dr. Amjad explained. “Our team is going to go in next week to make sure that the vaccines can be given in the right doses, and this is not something that just happens necessarily just in Mercer County, it’s happened in other counties across the state.”

If you believe you may have gotten the wrong dose for your Moderna booster shot and have health concerns, talk with your healthcare provider, or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line at (833)734-0965.

