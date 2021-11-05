Mornin’ Motivations: Gratitude pumpkins put thankfulness front and center this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is often the lost holiday. There’s the hype of Halloween and then a lot of people jump right into Christmas. What about Turkey Day?! This year, mommy blogger and motivational speaker, Caitlyn Scaggs, is helping us put gratitude centerstage - literally.

Taking a pumpkin they picked from the patch and got at farmer’s markets, the Scaggs household uses them as a canvas to capture all the things they have to be thankful for this year. From family to second chances, from teachers to wolves to sushi, this pumpkin project sparks creativity and an attitude of gratitude in the whole family. And the best part is this newly minted canvas makes a great centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table!

You can read more insight and wisdom from Caitlyn by visiting her blog, Boldly Pursue.

