Nelson County school bus driver arrested for driving while intoxicated

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A bus driver for Nelson County Public Schools was arrested Thursday after deputies investigated reports of an intoxicated driver.

Officers with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 600 block of Drumheller Lane in Lovingston. There they made contact with Rebecca Rousey, 44. They then charged Rousey with Driving CMV (Commercial Motor Vehicle) while Intoxicated as well as Abuse and Neglect of Children.

WDBJ7 reached out to Nelson County Public Schools to confirm that Rousey was a driver for the district.

A representative with the district administration responded with a statement:

“We understand there are some concerns in the community regarding an incident involving a bus driver yesterday. Nelson County Public Schools is cooperating with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and the driver involved has been removed from duty pending our investigation. Student safety is a top priority as we work diligently to uphold a high standard and work swiftly to address any concerns brought to our attention.”

No other details were immediately available from the school district of Sheriff’s Office.

