One person killed in head-on crash Friday in Henry County

(WCAX)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead and others appear to be injured following a head-on crash in Henry County Friday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 10:07 on Fairystone Parkway, near Stones Dairy Road. According to their initial report, State Police troopers believe two vehicles were involved.

One person is confirmed dead, and others are believed to be injured.

No other information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

As of 12:30 p.m. the Virginia Department of Transportation was reporting that lanes were closed in each direction and traffic was being detoured onto Route 687, onto Route 912, onto Route 1231, then back onto VA-57.

