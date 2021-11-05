Advertisement

Pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be available at Buena Vista school next week

(Pexels)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health Department will be providing vaccines at a Buena Vista school next week.

According to Buena Vista Public Schools, the Pfizer vaccine approved for 5-to 11-year-olds will be available at Enderly Heights Elementary School November 9 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The second dose will be made available at the school November 30 from 1:30 to 2:30.

Anyone who is interested in getting their child vaccinated needs to register them beforehand. You can learn more about how to register here.

Parents/Guardians are welcome to attend the vaccination clinic if they want to be present during their child’s vaccination.

They also provided a link to a Paper Permission Form for parents/guardians not using the electronic form.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County; high school student Nick Pruitt was killed
Teen killed in Henry County crash; three more hospitalized
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden says Virginia race wasn’t blowback against him, incorrectly discusses state’s electoral history
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Winsome Sears wins race for lieutenant governor of Virginia.
Republican Winsome Sears makes history as first woman lieutenant governor in Virginia

Latest News

One person killed in head-on crash Friday in Henry County
Virginia State Police say the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and into the median...
Virginia State police investigating fatal Bedford County crash
Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County
State Police: Speed a factor in Henry County crash that killed teen
820 Dale Avenue in Roanoke, Virginia
Restoration Housing saves home in Southeast Roanoke