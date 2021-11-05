Pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be available at Buena Vista school next week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health Department will be providing vaccines at a Buena Vista school next week.

According to Buena Vista Public Schools, the Pfizer vaccine approved for 5-to 11-year-olds will be available at Enderly Heights Elementary School November 9 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The second dose will be made available at the school November 30 from 1:30 to 2:30.

Anyone who is interested in getting their child vaccinated needs to register them beforehand. You can learn more about how to register here.

Parents/Guardians are welcome to attend the vaccination clinic if they want to be present during their child’s vaccination.

They also provided a link to a Paper Permission Form for parents/guardians not using the electronic form.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.