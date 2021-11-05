Pittsylvania County residents deny opportunity for sales tax

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The residents of Pittsylvania county have shot down a proposed sales tax for capital projects and school renovations.

In a holdover from Tuesday election results, the vote was finalized Friday.

Pittsylvania County voters were asked: Should Pittsylvania County be authorized to levy a general sales tax at a rate not to exceed one percent (1%), provided the revenue from the sales tax be used solely for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools in Pittsylvania County and that the sales tax shall expire by September 30, 2051?

The court was close, with the nays eking out just 23 more votes than the yeas.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, by Friday afternoon there were 12,751 “No” votes and 12,728 “Yes” votes.

