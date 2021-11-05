Restoration Housing saves home in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -An old and deteriorating house is getting a facelift and a new family!

Restoration Housing restored a home at 820 Dale Avenue, in the Belmont neighborhood of Southeast Roanoke.

A spokesperson for Restoration Housing says the historic home had a small hole in the roof and was threatening to close in on itself when the nonprofit swooped in to help save it.

Now it’s ready for a new family to enjoy.

Restoration Housing is partnering with Commonwealth Catholic Charities to find new tenants for the home.

“It’s a really important piece of Roanoke’s history and to be able to preserve that, preserve this part of this neighborhood and have it come to life again and with a family living here is just, it’s really great to see,” said Maribeth Mills, Restoration Housing Development Coordinator.

This is the fifth restoration project the nonprofit has completed in the City of Roanoke and they are already working on their next home.

