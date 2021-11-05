Advertisement

Rockbridge pastor finds new audience on YouTube

Horace Douty records a presentation on the Festival of First Fruits for YouTube.
Horace Douty records a presentation on the Festival of First Fruits for YouTube.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Horace Douty has spent a long time preaching the word of God.

“I’ve been in the the pastorate now 65 plus years,” he said.

Until recently, at the historic Oxford Presbyterian Church, but COVID changed all that.

“There for a while, it was not legal for us to meet inside a church,” Douty said. “So I immediately switched to YouTube, put a sermon and prayer on YouTube every Sunday morning.”

They were short videos captured on a cell phone, like his most recent, a Festival of First Fruits to mark Thanksgiving, drawn directly from scripture.

It proved popular, especially as he added brief talks on nature subjects.

“Look, I can’t believe,” he said, searching for words, “I didn’t know people were hungry for nature lessons and compact meditations that are to the point.”

And now it has brought him fans from as far as Luxembourg and the Middle East.

“Why it took 65 years, I don’t know, but it did,” Douty said. “And it was forced on me by the COVID.”

Perhaps giving this recently retired pastor a whole new career.

“The world is wide open and technology gives me access to any part of the world, the planet that I want to,” he said. “That’s amazing.”

