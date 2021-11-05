Star City Safe Initiative aims to give community fun and safe opportunities to enjoy Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, community members of all ages are welcomed to Eureka Park for a fall event. That’s no different in 2021, as City leaders and organizations teamed up Friday.

“That’s really what we’re all about, is showing people their public spaces that they have access to on a daily basis. But also providing these really cool recreation opportunities to get people out and have them enjoy the city,” said Roanoke Parks and Rec Marketing Coordinator, Stephanie Long.

Events like these are also made possible through the Star City Safe Initiative.

“With the increase of gun violence and violence in general that we had seen, it was an opportunity for us to put our heads together to see if there were things we could do to make a difference,” said Patrick Boas, the Recreation Manager for the City’s Parks and Rec Department.

Boas said the idea started internally with staff at Parks and Rec, then other city organizations liked the idea and got involved. It has now snowballed into a citywide focus.

He said funding for the program came from a few sources including the CARES ACT and the American Rescue Plan.

For City organizations, it’s important to show the community that there are safe and enjoyable activities all across the Star City.

“There’s a ton going on to try and show people that there are positive safe outlets and places to go and hang out,” said Long.

Leaders hope the Star City Safe Initiative continues to grow and bring free events like the Eureka Fall Festival to the community.

“To be able to bring this back, we’ve already gotten a lot of feedback from people that they’re excited to see it and I really hope this is something sustainable and something we can continue to do for years to come,” said Boas.

The Eureka Fall Festival is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and all are invited to the free event. The community is also encouraged to bring a chair and blanket because there will be a movie night there as well.

