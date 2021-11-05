Advertisement

State Police: Speed a factor in Henry County crash that killed teen

Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County
Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County(BTW21)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say speed is believed to be a factor in a Thursday morning crash that killed one teenager and sent three others to the hospital.

According to troopers, the four teenagers were in a 2005 Honda Accord heading west on Route 687, Soapstone Road, just east of Route 1060, Magna Vista School Road, in Henry County.

Around 8:19 a.m. the car, driven by a 17-year-old male, ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital. Two of the three passengers, a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, were also taken to the hospital. Troopers say both were wearing their seatbelts.

The third passenger, Nicholas James Pruitt, 17, of Axton, Virginia died at the scene. He was also wearing his seatbelt.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, and the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, (Salem), were called to assist with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

