Three pets dead after Salem structure fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a home in Salem Friday morning left three pets dead and significant damage to a building at 2308 Peach Street.

According to the Salem Fire & EMS Department, the residents were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross. They were not home at the time of the fire.

The first responding crew arrived within four minutes of the 911 call and found heavy smoke leaving the eaves and roofline of the building. Firefighters were able to contain the flames within 15 minutes. Serious fire and water damage still impacted the home.

According to the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause of the fire was an unattended propane heater. It has been ruled as accidental and the damage was estimated at $120,000.

The Salem Fire & EMS Department and Roanoke City Fire & EMS Department both responded to the scene.

