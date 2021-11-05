Advertisement

Virginia State police investigating fatal Bedford County crash

Virginia State Police say the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and into the median...
Virginia State Police say the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and into the median before overturning.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after an early morning crash on Route 460 in Bedford County Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, around 1:45 a.m. a 1999 Mercedes E320 was heading east on Route 460 near Route 825 when it ran off the left side of the road and into the median before overturning.

Troopers report that the driver, Shawanda Hershell Hill, 45, of Richmond, was not injured. She was wearing her seatbelt.

The passenger, Sehven A. Solo El, 51, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

