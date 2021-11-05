Advertisement

VT emergency phones upgrades postponed

“All blue light phones across campus, elevator phones, and blue box phones located within academic and residential buildings will resume normal functions.”
(Will Thomas)
By WDBJ7
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The upgrades were postponed. No new date was released.

“All blue light phones across campus, elevator phones, and blue box phones located within academic and residential buildings will resume normal functions.”

EARLIER STORY: Those looking to report an emergency within the Virginia Tech community Friday evening should dial 911 rather than utilize campus phones.

Virginia Tech Police released the following advisory Friday:

“Due to the phone upgrades occurring at Virginia Tech this evening, all emergency phones located across campus will be impacted.

Includes: external blue light phones located across campus, elevator phones, and blue box phones located within academic and residential buildings.

Campus phones will experience rolling outages between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. If emergency assistance is needed during this timeframe, please dial 911 from a cell phone to get immediate assistance.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County; high school student Nick Pruitt was killed
Teen killed in Henry County crash; three more hospitalized
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden says Virginia race wasn’t blowback against him, incorrectly discusses state’s electoral history
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Winsome Sears wins race for lieutenant governor of Virginia.
Republican Winsome Sears makes history as first woman lieutenant governor in Virginia

Latest News

Students continue to advocate for sexual assault survivors and a third-party investigation...
Liberty University students continue push for reforms; no confirmation on third-party investigation
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Election officials say Youngkin’s underage son tried to vote twice
The Eureka Fall Festival on Friday. Which is made possible through the Star City Safe Initiative.
Star City Safe Initiative aims to give community fun and safe opportunities to enjoy Roanoke
Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested following Roanoke Halloween weekend shooting