VT emergency phones upgrades postponed

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The upgrades were postponed. No new date was released.

“All blue light phones across campus, elevator phones, and blue box phones located within academic and residential buildings will resume normal functions.”

EARLIER STORY: Those looking to report an emergency within the Virginia Tech community Friday evening should dial 911 rather than utilize campus phones.

Virginia Tech Police released the following advisory Friday:

“Due to the phone upgrades occurring at Virginia Tech this evening, all emergency phones located across campus will be impacted.

Includes: external blue light phones located across campus, elevator phones, and blue box phones located within academic and residential buildings.

Campus phones will experience rolling outages between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. If emergency assistance is needed during this timeframe, please dial 911 from a cell phone to get immediate assistance.”

