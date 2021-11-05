Woman dies after October Lynchburg crash along Rivermont Ave.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman is dead after she and two others were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash along Rivermont Avenue in October.

According to Lynchburg Police, Lekira Ny’Asia Watson, 23 of Lynchburg, died from her injuries.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Rivermont Avenue in the early morning hours of October 23.

Contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047 with information regarding the crash.

Anyone who may have security or doorbell camera footage is asked to contact Lynchburg Police at 434-455-6065 or use the Neighbors portal to share any video.

