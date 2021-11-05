Advertisement

Woman dies after October Lynchburg crash along Rivermont Ave.

Contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047 with information regarding the crash. Video footage from security or doorbell cameras is also requested.
(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman is dead after she and two others were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash along Rivermont Avenue in October.

According to Lynchburg Police, Lekira Ny’Asia Watson, 23 of Lynchburg, died from her injuries.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Rivermont Avenue in the early morning hours of October 23.

Contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047 with information regarding the crash.

Anyone who may have security or doorbell camera footage is asked to contact Lynchburg Police at 434-455-6065 or use the Neighbors portal to share any video.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County; high school student Nick Pruitt was killed
Teen killed in Henry County crash; three more hospitalized
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden says Virginia race wasn’t blowback against him, incorrectly discusses state’s electoral history
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Winsome Sears wins race for lieutenant governor of Virginia.
Republican Winsome Sears makes history as first woman lieutenant governor in Virginia

Latest News

Delays expected Saturday as VMI cadets conduct eight-mile march
18-year-old dies following October crash in Botetourt County
One person killed in head-on crash Friday in Henry County
Virginia State Police say the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and into the median...
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Bedford County crash