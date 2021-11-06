Congressman Bob Good urging Youngkin to make Virginia free of vaccine mandates

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Earlier this week, LewisGale Regional Health System announced it will comply with the federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

This comes after President Biden’s administration announced companies with more than 100 employees must require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus weekly and wear masks on the job.

Virginia Congressman Bob Good sent a letter to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin’s office yesterday, urging him to declare Virginia a vaccine-mandate-free state, joining the stance taken by the states of Texas and Florida.

“Our nurses who fought valiantly on behalf of the American people during the pandemic to see them get fired because they’ve decided for whatever reason they don’t want or don’t need the vaccine is just a travesty,” says Good.

In Lynchburg, a woman named Judilynn Tomlin first spearheaded an online petition calling for Centra Health to revoke their vaccine mandate. Since then, more hospital systems and larger corporations have followed the governor’s requirements, attempting to meet a January deadline for employees to get the shot.

“Unvaccinated employees in and around Lynchburg have been cast aside. Their requests and petitions to be treated fairly in the workplace have fallen on mostly deaf ears. As a whole, we don’t fault employers for feeling like they have to comply with the Biden/OSHA mandate. We do fault employers for making the exemption process difficult. Every employee has a right to an exemption under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and therefore, cannot be discriminated against due to his or her religious beliefs. This includes BWXT’s (and other employers’) language regarding mandatory unpaid leave for the unvaccinated, removal of tasks/duties, or changes in pay and/or insurance benefits,” says Tomlin.

The deadline for the federal requirement is January 4th.

Failure to comply could result in penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

Attorneys general in 11 states have filed lawsuits challenging the requirement.

“Vaccine mandates place an undue strain on an already overburdened and weary workforce. The unvaccinated have worked no less tirelessly than their vaccinated counterparts through this entire pandemic. It is unconscionable to threaten their livelihoods because a few governmental agencies are fixated on a single solution to “end the pandemic,” adds Tomlin.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.