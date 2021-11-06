Advertisement

At least 8 sick after propane leak in Bedford

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford Fire Department is currently on the scene of an incident of high levels of carbon monoxide located on Harmony Crossing. Fire crews say it is due to a propane leak. The high levels of the gas were detected by first arriving units. Those crews immediately started to evacuate the building and triaging patients.

A total of 8 patients are being treated on scene and transported to Roanoke Memorial and Lynchburg General Hospitals.

