Longtime advocate for veteran honors dies at 82

He came to the United States as a businessman, and for more than 30 years, he hosted an annual event honoring veterans of World War II at his own expense.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Bernard Marie was a five-year-old boy living in France when the Allies landed in Normandy on D-Day.

He spent the rest of his life honoring the veterans who liberated his country from the Nazis.

Marie died Friday morning at age 82 in Roanoke.

Born on June 5, 1939, it was not until D-Day that he met his first American, a Bedford, VA 29th Division soldier that afternoon.

He came to the United States as a businessman, and for more than 30 years, he hosted an annual event honoring veterans of World War II at his own expense.

“We got the freedom. And that’s enough to say thank you to somebody, especially when they pay with their own life.”

Marie held dual citizenship in the United States and France.

Bernard Marie also saw to it, that more than 250 World War II veterans received the Legion of Honor, France’s highest distinction.

Learn more about Bernard’s efforts in this video from one of the D-Day dinners he administered.

