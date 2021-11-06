Advertisement

Multiple road closures Saturday for Roanoke Veterans Day Parade

Downtown Roanoke will be celebrating Veterans Day with a parade Saturday that will affect multiple roads within the area.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke will be celebrating Veterans Day with a parade Saturday that will affect multiple roads within the area.

The city released the following details:

“Veterans Day Parade, Saturday 11/6/21, 8:00am to 2:00pm

  • Franklin Road, between Williamson Road and 1st Street SW
  • Williamson Road, between Salem Avenue and Elm Avenue
  • Church Avenue, Jefferson Street and Williamson Road
  • Kirk Avenue, between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road
  • Luck Avenue, between Jefferson Street and Church Avenue
  • Campbell Avenue, 1st Street SW and Williamson Road
  • Market Street, between Salem Avenue and Church Avenue
  • Jefferson Street, between Salem Avenue and Elm Avenue
  • Elm Avenue, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street
  • Wall Street, between Salem Avenue and Campbell Avenue”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County; high school student Nick Pruitt was killed
Teen killed in Henry County crash; three more hospitalized
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden says Virginia race wasn’t blowback against him, incorrectly discusses state’s electoral history
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Winsome Sears wins race for lieutenant governor of Virginia.
Republican Winsome Sears makes history as first woman lieutenant governor in Virginia

Latest News

Delays expected Saturday as VMI cadets conduct eight-mile march
460 Crash
Lanes re-open on US-460 East in Bedford County
13th Street Project Underway
13th Street Project Underway
VDOT
Roanoke’s 13th Street SE project underway