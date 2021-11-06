Multiple road closures Saturday for Roanoke Veterans Day Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke will be celebrating Veterans Day with a parade Saturday that will affect multiple roads within the area.

The city released the following details:

“Veterans Day Parade, Saturday 11/6/21, 8:00am to 2:00pm

Franklin Road , between Williamson Road and 1st Street SW

Williamson Road , between Salem Avenue and Elm Avenue

Church Avenue , Jefferson Street and Williamson Road

Kirk Avenue , between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road

Luck Avenue , between Jefferson Street and Church Avenue

Campbell Avenue , 1st Street SW and Williamson Road

Market Street , between Salem Avenue and Church Avenue

Jefferson Street , between Salem Avenue and Elm Avenue

Elm Avenue , between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street

Wall Street, between Salem Avenue and Campbell Avenue”

