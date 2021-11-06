Multiple road closures Saturday for Roanoke Veterans Day Parade
Downtown Roanoke will be celebrating Veterans Day with a parade Saturday that will affect multiple roads within the area.
The city released the following details:
“Veterans Day Parade, Saturday 11/6/21, 8:00am to 2:00pm
- Franklin Road, between Williamson Road and 1st Street SW
- Williamson Road, between Salem Avenue and Elm Avenue
- Church Avenue, Jefferson Street and Williamson Road
- Kirk Avenue, between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road
- Luck Avenue, between Jefferson Street and Church Avenue
- Campbell Avenue, 1st Street SW and Williamson Road
- Market Street, between Salem Avenue and Church Avenue
- Jefferson Street, between Salem Avenue and Elm Avenue
- Elm Avenue, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street
- Wall Street, between Salem Avenue and Campbell Avenue”
