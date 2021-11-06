Overheated extension cord causes overnight apartment fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Fire Department responded a structure fire at 441 Hermitage Dr. Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

There was smoke coming from the windows on the second floor of a two-story apartment building. Residents were already outside when crews arrived.

They extinguish the fire that was contained to a bedroom on the second floor, but the apartment suffered smoke damage throughout.

No injuries were reported. Displaced residents are staying with family.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an overheated extension cord.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.