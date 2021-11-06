Person injured after Nelson County home invasion, suspect still at-large

ARRINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is wanted after a home invasion in the 100 block of Harvey Lane in Arrington Saturday afternoon.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says they secured the area within minutes and found a person who was treated for injuries. The Virginia State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at the residence and aided in the search for a suspect.

Authorities believe there is no danger to the community and that this is an isolated case.

