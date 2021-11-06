Advertisement

Person injured after Nelson County home invasion, suspect still at-large

The Virginia State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at the residence and aided in the search for a suspect.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ARRINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is wanted after a home invasion in the 100 block of Harvey Lane in Arrington Saturday afternoon.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says they secured the area within minutes and found a person who was treated for injuries. The Virginia State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at the residence and aided in the search for a suspect.

Authorities believe there is no danger to the community and that this is an isolated case.

WDBJ7
Sports Cards, Comics And Toys Show This Weekend At The Salem Civic Center
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 6, 2021
