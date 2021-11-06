Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson County deputies arrested school bus driver Rebecca Rousey Thursday and charged her with...
Nelson County school bus driver arrested for driving while intoxicated
Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County; high school student Nick Pruitt was killed
Teen killed in Henry County crash; three more hospitalized
18-year-old dies following October crash in Botetourt County
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Election officials say Youngkin’s underage son tried to vote twice
Fatal crash on Soapstone Road in Henry County
State Police: Speed a factor in Henry County crash that killed teen

Latest News

U.S. Army Reserve Center Propane Leak
U.S. Army Reserve Center Propane Leak
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
FFE Player Of The Week 11 5 21
FFE Player Of The Week 11 5 21
FFE Blacksburg At Cave Spring Friday Night
FFE Blacksburg At Cave Spring Friday Night