Virginia Dems concede defeat, say Republicans control House

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn issued a statement Friday that the GOP has won a majority in the House.
Virginia's House of Delegates, photo AP
By DENISE LAVOIE
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic leaders in Virginia have conceded that Republicans have won control of the House of Delegates.

The Associated Press has not called all of the races yet, but House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn issued a statement Friday that the GOP has won a majority in the House.

Her statement came shortly after Democratic Del. Martha Mugler conceded a tight race against Republican challenger A.C. Cordoza in the 91st House district, located in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region. With Mugler’s concession, Republicans now expect to hold 51 seats in the 100-member chamber.

That would complete an elections sweep in which Republicans also reclaimed the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

