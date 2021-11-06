Advertisement

Virginia Tech football falls to Boston College 17-3

A shoulder injury to Braxton Burmeister led to Knox Kadum getting time under center for the Hokies.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech lost on the road Friday at Boston College, 17-3.

A shoulder injury to Braxton Burmeister led to Knox Kadum getting time under center for the Hokies.

Kadum went 7 for 16 and threw for 73 yards.

The Hokies fall to 4-5 for the season.

