Virginia Tech football falls to Boston College 17-3
A shoulder injury to Braxton Burmeister led to Knox Kadum getting time under center for the Hokies.
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech lost on the road Friday at Boston College, 17-3.
Kadum went 7 for 16 and threw for 73 yards.
The Hokies fall to 4-5 for the season.
