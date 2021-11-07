Advertisement

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in shooting

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on Sunday in the Moneta area.

The sheriff’s office has requested Virginia State Police to investigate the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WDBJ7 has reached out to Virginia State Police to get more information about the shooting and will keep you updated on air and online.

