Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in shooting

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on Sunday in the Moneta area.

The sheriff’s office has requested Virginia State Police to investigate the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WDBJ7 has reached out to Virginia State Police to get more information about the shooting and will keep you updated on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.