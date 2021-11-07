Advertisement

Chessie Trail Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K add Marathon Relay

Runners started early Saturday morning
Runners started early Saturday morning(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chessie Trail outside Lexington was a busy place Saturday.

They held the Chessie Trail marathon, half marathon, 5K, and – for the first time this year – marathon relay through the morning.

Dozens of runners set off in the early hours, running the entire length of the trail twice if they did the marathon.

This was the fourth year they’ve had a run down the Chessie.

