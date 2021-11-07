Chessie Trail Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K add Marathon Relay

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chessie Trail outside Lexington was a busy place Saturday.

They held the Chessie Trail marathon, half marathon, 5K, and – for the first time this year – marathon relay through the morning.

Dozens of runners set off in the early hours, running the entire length of the trail twice if they did the marathon.

This was the fourth year they’ve had a run down the Chessie.

