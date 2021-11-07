FFE Player of the Week: Seth Burleson (Eastern Montgomery)

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Workhorse Seth Burleson is a big reason why the Mustangs have turned it around and are playoff bound.

Burleson is our latest Hardee’s Player of the Week.

Seth Burleson toted the mail 28 times last week for 215 yards and three scores, a Mustang running wild and free, sure footed, with plenty of stamina, helping Eastern Montgomery to just its second win over Covington since 2010.

Seth Burleson/FFE Player of the Week: It was a close game. It was scary the whole game. We just kept pushing and I was telling my team, just push through it and fight the whole game. We can win. We’ve just got to push through the whole game. Every time I got the ball, everybody was there, I just tried to run right through them.

Jordan Stewart/Eastern Montgomery Head Coach: He’s up to over 12 hundred yards rushing. He’s just a guy we can depend on. If we need one yards. If we need two yards, anything we need, we know we can get him the ball and he’s going to make plays. He’s been great after first contact, getting those extra couple yards. It’s been huge and we’re going to miss him next year as a senior

Burleson has undergone quite the transformation over the course of his career, and his versatility has been on display from day one.

Stewart: As a freshman and sophomore, he was kind of a deer in headlights and we didn’t really know what to do with him. We played him a lot defensively. Offensively, we couldn’t peg if he was a tight end or a running back type of kid. We knew he was too good of an athlete, too strong of a kid not to just get him the ball. We knew this year was going to be an adjustment period because he hadn’t carried the ball that much. Those first couple games were new to him. He’s been in the weight room for four years. He’s been working hard at practice for four years. We knew good things would come if we just gave him the opportunity.

The senior has a big, infectious personality that he definitely uses to keep his teammates on their toes.

Stewart: He’s wide open 24-7, whether we’re watching film, in the weight room, a team meeting, or in the locker room cleaning up. He just all around a leader no matter what position we are in or what we are doing. He’s yelling and getting the kids pumped up and pushing them to be their best.

Seth: Since we got our first win, our confidence has gone up a lot and I just tell them to keep it up and keep pushing. This is the best season our head coach has ever had and I just tell them, ‘let’s make it better.’

Seth Burleson, our week 10 player of the week

