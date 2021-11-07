Advertisement

Harvest Hustle runs benefit Boys Home of Virginia

By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - This year was the fifth Harvest Hustle 5K, 10K and half Marathon on the Jackson River Scenic Trail.

The event has been a big staple event for the Alleghany Highlands in the past, supporting the Boys Home of Virginia just outside of Covington.

Those with the fastest time -- the half marathon winner did it in less than an hour and a half -- received prizes as well as bragging rights.

