Harvest Hustle runs benefit Boys Home of Virginia

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - This year was the fifth Harvest Hustle 5K, 10K and half Marathon on the Jackson River Scenic Trail.

The event has been a big staple event for the Alleghany Highlands in the past, supporting the Boys Home of Virginia just outside of Covington.

Those with the fastest time -- the half marathon winner did it in less than an hour and a half -- received prizes as well as bragging rights.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.