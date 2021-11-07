Missing Wytheville 15-year-old girl found safe
Joelynn Henderson, 15 of Wytheville, was found safe, according to the Wytheville Police Department.
Police say she was previously reported missing after allegedly being seen October 30 around 2:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian Children’s Home on Grayson Road.
