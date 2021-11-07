Advertisement

Missing Wytheville 15-year-old girl found safe

Joelynn Henderson, 15 of Wytheville, was found safe, according to the Wytheville Police Department.
Wytheville police searching for 15-year-old girl
Wytheville police searching for 15-year-old girl(Wytheville Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Joelynn Henderson, 15 of Wytheville, was found safe, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

Police say she was previously reported missing after allegedly being seen October 30 around 2:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian Children’s Home on Grayson Road.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
WDBJ7
Train derails in downtown Roanoke
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
WDBJ7
Bedford propane leak at U.S. Army Reserve Center lands eight people in the hospital
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in shooting

Latest News

Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Houston leaders seek clues for concert surge that killed 8
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in shooting
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 7, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 7, 2021
Sunday Morning Update