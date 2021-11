CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Carolina Panthers were downed 24-6 Sunday by the New England Patriots at home in Charlotte.

Christian McCaffrey ran for 52 yards and caught four passes for 54 yards in his return to the field after missing more than a month due to injuring his hamstring.

The Panthers drop to 4-5 for the season.

