Rotary clubs meet to build beds

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rotary Clubs of Montgomery County, Blacksburg, Christiansburg-Blacksburg, and Radford got together to help some folks sleep better.

They gathered to work with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization to build fifty beds in four hours for families in need.

With the goal of no child ever having to sleep on the floor, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has organized events like this since 2019, delivering over 200 beds to 119 families in Montgomery and Pulaski Counties as well as the City of Radford.

